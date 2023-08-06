Carryminati Aka Ajay Nagar Flaunts Haute Gold Avatar, Netizens React

Ajay Nagar, known by his stage name Carryminati is a most loved and famous Youtuber, gamer, and influencer in India. He rose to fame with his roast videos on his YouTube channel. Also, his gaming live session has gathered huge fandom. He recently made a roast video on Armaan Malik, Saurav Joshi, Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, and Gaurav Chaudhary, aka Technical Guruji, among others. In the video, he mentioned about ‘Gold’ and, relating to that, shared a new picture on his profile.

Carryminati’s Gold Avatar

In the shared, he wore a shiny gold outfit by Bani Pasricha. The outfit has a plunging t-shirt paired with matching pants and a jacket. The pair of black shoes and wet hairstyle rounded his appearance. The gamer mentioned in his caption, “Yes friends, now my clothes are also of gold.”

While his other picture is in an haute black tuxedo by House of Alams for the men’s special cover of Fab Look Magazine, reacting to his gold look, Technical Guruji in the comments shared, ‘Bhai ye galat hai’. While a user wrote, “Carry Be like : Ab sabh sone ka kr dunga.” The second person said, “Ye suit mechanical Guruji Ne Gift Kiya hai.” “2 Pure ki pepsi carry bhai sexcy,” commented the third user.

Did you like Carryminati, aka Ajay Nagar’s gold look and netizens’ reaction? Please share with us.