I am excited for my releases in July with Sweet Kaaram Coffee and music video These Four Walls: Alexx O'Neil

Actor Alexx O’Neil the popular actor and singer is upbeat and excited for his two releases in the month of July. He will be seen getting into the Tamil space with the web series on Amazon Prime, Sweet Kaaran Coffee. He will also look forward to the release of his music video ‘These Four Walls’ which is an upbeat pop song recorded in Cape Town, South Africa.

Alexx will share screen space with the senior actresses Ayesha Kapur and Madhoo in Sweet Kaaran Coffee. He says, “‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is a refreshing gem of a series that features relatable characters, a compelling road-trip storyline, and a sincere exploration of love, friendship, and self-discovery. Most of all, audiences will appreciate the exceptional cast that has been assembled to tell this story. Indeed, working with the immensely talented Madhoo and Ayesha Kapur has been an especially wonderful experience. I not only had the good fortune of sharing my character’s most important scenes with them on screen, but also had the privilege of getting to know them both off-screen as well. Madhoo Ma’am and I travelled from Delhi to Agra, and later visited the Taj Mahal together. Ayesha and I explored the fascinating Jhansi Fort for an afternoon and later in the schedule climbed up the ramparts of Gwalior Fort and watched the sunset. We even visited the beautifully lit Chhatris Cenotaphs in Orchha during one of our free evenings. Thus, shooting ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is not only a captivating journey for the audience, but it was also a beautiful experience that I shared with this incredible cast and crew.”

About the inspiration behind his music video ‘These Four Walls’, Alexx explains, “‘These Four Walls’ is a song about an internal conversation that followed a breakup a few years ago. The “Four Walls” I sing about represent the externalization of one of the inner voices that sided with my ex. In my imagination, the walls of my apartment witnessed the entire relationship, heard every conversation, and saw everything we did. And when the relationship ended, these walls mocked, lied and attacked me while I tried to defend myself. Although this is the inspiration behind the song, I prefer not to speak too much about its personal meaning to me. In my experience, my songs can have vastly different interpretations for different people, and it brings me great joy to hear how others connect with my music. The ‘These Four Walls’ music video beautifully captures Cape Town at night, aiming to convey the raw emotions of that moment through captivating visuals, a simple story, and a happy ending.”

“When it comes to songwriting and composition, I approach it with a mix of spontaneity and meticulous obsession. I reflect on poignant moments, isolate myself, strum chords, hum melodies, and the lyrics begin to weave themselves in. It’s like magic, I don’t quite understand how it happens. I feel more like a vessel for the music rather than having complete control over it. Once I have chords, melody, and lyrics, I obsess over all three, trying my best to make them authentically capture the moment and the emotions I want to convey,” he adds.

He continues to share his experience shooting for the music video, “These Four Walls is the first song I recorded and shot in South Africa, giving it a completely different sound and look from my previous releases. The song originated in India, where I recorded an acoustic version with my friend, composer/producer Debarpito Saha. Then, with the help of my South African producer, David Pearce of Cosher Studios, we transformed it into a Pop song, incorporating elements like a plucky bass line, 80s-inspired synthesisers, and a quick lively beat. The music video, directed by Danie Neil, takes place in Cape Town at night, adding a unique and captivating visual element. So, while the song began with just my voice and an acoustic guitar, my talented South African team infused a distinctive Cape Town vibe into both the audio and the video.”

