Shopping To Street Walk: Inside Avneet Kaur’s A Day In Dubai

Avneet Kaur is basking in glory with her fashion moments wherever she goes. From the red carpet to parties, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress never ceases to capture attention with her fashionable appearance. Besides that, she is a travel enthusiast who loves to explore the beauty of the world and embark on thrilling journeys, witnessing breathtaking visuals. Recently, she jetted to Dubai for a vacation. Let’s take a look at how Avneet spends her time in Dubai.

Avneet’s One Day In Dubai

Treating her fans to a sneak peek into her vacation, Avneet posted a series of photos showcasing insights from her one-day Dubai vacation. Even with limited time, the actress did all the things on her list, from shopping to trying new cuisines.

The first couple of photos feature Avneet enjoying date night with the scenic beauty posing in a restaurant with the backdrop of Burj Khalifa. For her chilling dinner date, she graced her look in a brown slip bodycon dress styled with an open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, rosy red cheeks, and nude shade lip color. The statement golden earrings added a sparkling touch. Lastly, the statement brown handbag rounded her appearance.

From exploring the streets of Dubai to trying new outfits, taking mirror selfies, and shopping, Avneet had a great time spending a day in Dubai. Well, her vacation was all glamour, glitter, and fun.