Actor Lance Reddick, who portrayed the tough Cedric Daniels in the popular television series “The Wire,” has passed away, his publicist announced on Friday. He was 60. According to trade publication TMZ, Reddick, who co-starred with Keanu Reeves in the “John Wick” movie series, was found deceased at his Studio City, Los Angeles, residence.

Mia Hansen, a publicist, told AFP, “Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes”. In the 2000 HBO prison drama “Oz,” Reddick gained notoriety as an undercover cop battling the drug trade who soon became addicted. But, his work on “The Wire” is where he gained the most notoriety.

The five-season HBO series follows a drug enforcement unit battling the city’s formidable drug gangs. “The Wire” is frequently recognized as one of the greatest TV shows ever because of its intricate narrative and realistic casting.

Dominic West, Idris Elba, Wendell Pierce, Michael B. Jordan, and the late Michael Kenneth Williams, who gave one of the most memorable performances in modern screen history as Omar Little, became household names because of this movie.

