Just Wow: Amazon Prime brings new-age marketing innovation with Farzi

Gone are the times when it was about the whopping number of views and likes on social media platforms; for in this world of hurry, it’s a real task to garner an organic audience for your content who care for your creation. And Amazon Prime, which has been revolutionary in generating high-end content on its platform, offering a massive shift in content consumption, has now introduced a new-age innovation to the OTT world.

Initiating it with Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi, Amazon Prime has created a unique algorithm to reach out to an audience uncoerced to give into this next step of revolution. Amazon Prime gave the audience a quick glance at a five-minute insight from Farzi before its release slated on 10th February.

But there’s a fun twist to it!

You need just a 10 rupee note! But don’t worry; it’s not a game of debit credit.

Have the 10 rupee note handy and visit https://www.farzi10.com/ . You get a scanner that scans your 10-rupee and leads you to the ‘five-minute’ clip from Farzi. We assure you, it’s completely safe!

Brief about the clip:

We won’t dive too deep into it; because, no spoilers!

But we can only say that if you have yet to watch it, you are missing a big clue! Also, if you are a Shahid Kapoor fan! It’s a must-watch.

Shahid Kapoor chameleons into a completely different role (Sunny) in Farzi, thriving to triumph in a significant life. The series infers courtship, wild love, sensuality, and uncertainty; let’s say, all in one package!

A smooth, blasphemous, one-of-a-kind thriller emphasising an artist who is drawn into the long murky probabilities of a hoax and a flaming strike force agent on a mission to eradicate the nation of his threats.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.