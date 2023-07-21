ADVERTISEMENT
My most memorable travel was to Disneyland with my kids: Kanupriya Pandit

Kanupriya Pandit who was last seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, talks about her love for travel in our Travel Segment at IWMBuzz.com. You can read her thoughs here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 10:37:40
Actress Kanupriya Pandit who was recently seen in the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, loves to travel. She enjoys exploring newer destinations.

The actor who has featured in TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, etc talks about her travel secrets.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Under normal circumstances, I would have said plane as it is the most comfortable, practical and time-saving. But recently, I travelled to my Nana Nani’s village in Mithila and from a certain point we travelled by boat and this made me relive my childhood memories of going to our village for summer vacations. It was most beautiful and therapeutic, so I can say the boat would be my favourite.

Your most memorable travel was:

Going to Disneyland with my kids.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Himalayas though with the environmental crisis, the mountains are in my prayers.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My mother and sisters. I hardly get a chance to travel with them.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Your top three travelling essentials:

Books, journals, music

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With someone else

Any road trip experience:

I love to do road trips, thankfully I don’t get tired or road sick. The best part about road travel is having fresh food and chai in dhabas. One such trip was from Chennai to Tirupati and we found a shack serving unlimited sambhar, rice and papad. This is the tastiest meal I have had and I still have to eat another meal that matches the satisfaction level of this food we had. I remember paying some 150/- for four people. Later I realised that the cook there was from Bihar who became an expert cook of southern cuisine over time.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Singing and eating

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

