Happily married: Creativeland Asia founder Raj Kurup ties the knot with Jio Cinema Marketing Head Shagun Seda

Raj Kurup, the Founder of Creativeland Asia, and Shagun Seda, former Director of Marketing at Netflix India, united in holy matrimony. Their wedding, adorned with a homestyle Vedic theme and characterized by a striking display of white aesthetics, served as the initiation of their beautiful, wholesome marital journey. More than just a union of hearts, this event commemorated their profound 20-year friendship. The couple took to Instagram to share the treasured moments with their loved ones and express their heartfelt gratitude for the blessings and well-wishes bestowed upon them.

Sharing the pictures, Raj Kurup wrote, “We consecrated 20 years of our friendship in a home-style Vedic wedding ceremony. @shagun and I are grateful to our combined family and friends for making time to send in all their good wishes and blessings. Thank you for sharing our joy as we embark on this new journey.”

Check out the post here:

Shagun Seda: Synonymous with innovation in the fields of marketing and creativity

Shagun Seda is a name synonymous with innovation in the fields of marketing and creativity. With an illustrious career, she has previously led teams at Netflix India, where she held the pivotal position of Head of Marketing, overseeing brands, films, and series. Boasting over 16 years of professional experience, Shagun has also held influential leadership roles in creative agencies like DDB Mudra and TBWA\India. Her contributions to the industry have been monumental, as she has spearheaded some of India’s most impactful integrated campaigns, generating tangible business outcomes and fostering profound connections between consumers and creators. Her approach embraces a delicate equilibrium between data-driven strategic thinking and revolutionary creativity, and she has been a vocal advocate for fostering inclusive and interdisciplinary teams adept at seamlessly integrating consumer insights, data insights, storytelling, design, culture, and technology.

Raj Kurup: A visionary in brand development and content curation

Raj Kurup, the Founder of Creativeland Asia Network and Chairman of Creators Inc., stands as a figurehead of innovation, brand development, and content curation. With more than two decades of professional experience, he is a fervent leader in the fields of marketing, branding, content curation, and technology. Through Creativeland Asia, he has carved a niche in the industry, creating both substantial economic value and concrete social impact for his clients. He is a staunch believer in the transformative potential of creativity, technology, ingenuity, and intellect in addressing the world’s most pressing issues and propelling positive change. In his role as Chairman of Creators Inc., a global film production and content curation platform, Raj is poised to empower and inspire the next generation of long-format content creation, curation, and distribution. His unwavering commitment to driving change and innovation is indeed commendable.

The union of Raj Kurup and Shagun Seda is not just a celebration of their love but also a harmonious amalgamation of creativity, vision, and innovation. Their homestyle Vedic-themed wedding was a showcase of the strong bonds they have forged over the years and the exciting odyssey that awaits them.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds and wish them a lifetime replete with happiness and success in both their personal and professional endeavours.