Disha Parmar is the summer daisy in pink midi

Get ready to be dazzled by the summer sunshine because Disha Parmar is a blooming daisy in her delightful pink mini dress! This beautiful attire is a burst of color, perfectly complementing Disha’s vibrant personality. With its long statement sleeves, the dress adds a touch of flair and drama, making her look like a fashion superstar.

Disha Parmar completes the look with simplicity

Teaming it with her long, sleek, straight hair, Disha is the epitome of elegance and charm. Her minimal makeup enhances her natural beauty, letting her radiant smile steal the spotlight. Disha Parmar is the perfect embodiment of summer chic, bringing joy and warmth wherever she goes. So, grab your sunglasses and let’s bask in the sunshine of Disha’s fabulous fashion choices!

Have a look at the stunning candid pictures-

Disha Parmar is soon to be a mama in town

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have announced their pregnancy with a burst of joy and love! On May 18, Disha took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with their fans. In a truly adorable picture, the couple radiates happiness as they embark on this beautiful journey together. The announcement spread like wildfire, with fans showering the couple with love and blessings. Disha and Rahul’s announcement is a testament to their love and commitment, and the anticipation for their little bundle of joy is all on the buzz