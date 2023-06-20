“It’s impossible…” Ashi Singh shares cryptic post

In a heart-wrenching post, Ashi Singh bids a poignant adieu to her beloved character, Meet Hooda, from the show. Accompanied by a picture that resonates with a myriad of emotions, Ashi takes us on a reflective journey through the past two years.

From the very first day of look tests to the bittersweet final day of shooting, Ashi shares that she laughed until her sides hurt, cried until her vision blurred, and learned invaluable lessons about herself and the world around her. Meet Hooda, ever challenging, pushed Ashi to her limits and inspired her to embody the essence of the character each day.

Through tears, laughter, confusion, and an array of emotions, Meet Hooda became an unforgettable presence in Ashi’s life, forever etched in her memory. Ashi expresses her gratitude to Meet Hooda, acknowledging the awards, achievements, and appreciation the character brought her. With a bittersweet farewell, Ashi bids goodbye to Meet Hooda, acknowledging the immensely great journey they shared. It is a thoughtful reminder of the power of fictional characters to shape and transform our lives, leaving a lasting impact that lingers even as we say our farewells.

Check out post below-

Ashi Singh’s heart-wrenching post as she bids adieu to Meet

Sharing picture of hers in Meet’s look, the actress wrote a long note showering graititude. She wrote, “It’s impossible to sum up my Meet Hooda’s journey in words.

In these wonderful two years I made tremendous and unforgettable memories…. from 1st day of look tests till the last day of shoot as MEET HOODA, I laughed until my sides hurt, cried until I could see straight, learned a lot, explored myself and the world around me, which had a lot to teach.

MEET HOODA challenged me Everyday,

I worked hard to make MEET “ THE MEET HOODA” everyday,

MEET HOODA made me cry, made me laugh, confused me played with me, made me feel a little extra of emotions, she Irritated me, made me work harder, exhausted me but I have learnt a lot from her, I fall for her, MEET HOODA is unforgettable.

She will be always in my & everyone’s memory ♥️

Thank you Meety for all the awards, achievements and appreciation that you got me ♥️

GOOD bye Meet Hooda (Meety) we had an immensely great journey 👏🏻”