Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar

Surbhi Jyoti, the epitome of royalty, effortlessly channels the essence of the modern-day ‘Umrao Jaan’ in her mesmerizing ensemble. Taking to her social media handle, she shared a captivating video that left fans in awe. Adorned in a stunning plum-hued embellished salwar suit, Surbhi exudes elegance and grace. Her wavy long locks cascade down, adding to the regal charm of her look. With kohled dramatic eyes that speak volumes, complemented by subtle nude lips, she strikes the perfect balance between allure and subtlety. Golden matching accessories elevate her outfit, while a beautiful hair clip adds an exquisite touch, reminiscent of the iconic ‘Umrao Jaan.’ Surbhi Jyoti truly embodies timeless beauty and leaves us enchanted with her enchanting portrayal of modern-day royalty.

Surbhi Jyoti’s fashion quotient

Surbhi knows how to make a statement. Her attention to detail is spot-on, with accessories that perfectly complement her ensembles and hairstyles that add that extra oomph. Surbhi fearlessly embraces both classic and modern trends, effortlessly blending them together and leaving us in awe of her fashion prowess. Get ready to be inspired and join the Surbhi Jyoti fashion brigade because this style icon is here to stay!

Reactions

One wrote, “Just finish watching qabool hain 2.0 ! Can’t believe there’s no ending ? Is there any new season ? Don’t leave me hanging”

Another wrote, “Baby you light up my world like nobody else”

A third user wrote, “You are looking so gorgeous and so stunning”