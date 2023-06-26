Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur pens emotional post after completing 12 years in Mumbai, check out

ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur is one of the most incredible and loved divas in the Hindi entertainment industry and we love her. Let's read more details about her and find out what's cooking at her end

26 Jun,2023 07:35:21
Avneet Kaur is one of the prettiest and most charming, mesmerizing personalities that we all have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. She has been a part of the entertainment industry since the longest time, ever since she’s been a child artiste and well, we all have truly been genuinely proud of her journey till today’s time. We must note that whatever Avneet has managed to achieve in her career till date has been because of her own hard work and efforts and well, we love all of it. Whenever Avneet posts new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens love to admire her for all the right reasons. She’s extremely hard-working and talented as a personality and well, no wonder, almost anyone and everyone who works with her or knows her always has the same feeling and experience about her.

Check out how Avneet Kaur is melting hearts with her latest Instagram post which is all about gratitude:

Whenever Avneet Kaur gets time away from the hustle and bustle of her daily hectic schedule, she always ensures that she takes out time to bless the feed of her fans on internet. Well, just like the other times till now, this time now, the gorgeous damsel is seen burning hearts for real. This time, as she enjoys the success and appreciation behind Tiku Weds Sheru, her latest project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she shared a social media post that talks about her gratitude and how her journey has been in Mumbai as she completes 12 long years in this beautiful city. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

