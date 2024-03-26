Lifestyle | Fashion

Choke out Sunayana Fozdar and Ankita Lokhande, the telly divas, came together for a style showdown in a red saree. Have a look below.

Sunayana Fozdar and Ankita Lokhande are the most talented and well-known actors and performers in the Hindi entertainment industry. Their fashion is exquisite and sensual, and we can’t get enough of them when they’re on their fashion game. This time, the divas look elegant in a red saree. Take a look below.

Sunayana Fozdar And Ankita Lokhande’s Red Saree Appearance-

Sunayana Fozdar

The TMKOC’s gorgeous actress looks ethereal in a red saree and posted pictures on Instagram. The outfit consists of a plain red sleeveless, U-neckline, back knot-tied blouse, and a red with green and silverish gold buttons, broad border saree with a pleated end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly, half-tied hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with black smudge eyes, kajal kohl, and brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with small white beads, a red and green stones studded choker, matching earrings, gold and white pearl embellished bangles, a silver and diamond ring, and a red bindi.

Ankita Lokhande

The beautiful diva looks enchanting in a red and gold saree. The outfit features a deep red plunging neckline, half gold border ¾ length sleeves, and paired with red with gold threadwork embroidered buttons all over, a broad border saree with the dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with light pink matte eyeshadow, eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and matte pink lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold and green stone embellished short and long necklace, a black and pearl embellished mangalsutra, red and gold bangles, kadas, gold and green rings, and earrings by Vinanti Manji Designer Jewellery.

Sunayana Fodar and Ankita Lokhande seem elegant and poised in their red sarees, but each has her distinct flair. Sunayana’s significant accessories and eye-catching makeup heighten the attractiveness of her red saree, while Ankita’s understated yet elegant approach highlights the timeless beauty of her ruby red saree. It’s a close call, but in this fashion battle, the crown goes to Ankita Lokhande for her understated elegance and effortless charm, epitomizing grace and sophistication in every aspect of her look.

What do you think about their red saree? Share your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.