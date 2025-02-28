Times Payal Gaming Aka Payal Dhare Proves She Is A Desi Girl

If you are a female gamer, people often think that your dressing may be influenced by what you do, which means you may be like a Tomboy or only prefer to wear baggy and bossy outfits and behave like a man. But female gamer Payal Gaming, also known as Payal Dhare, has broken the stereotype with her traditional glam and there are times she proves that she is a desi girl.

1) Salwar Suit Glow

Payal recently indulged in spiritual activities as she took a holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh. For her visit, she picked a bright pink and orange bandhani printed salwar suit featuring beautiful mirrorwork. She ditched accessories and make-up to embrace her nature glow, channeling her inner desi vibes.

2) Desi In Videshi Look

Payal Gaming knows how to maintain balance, not just in life but also in fashion. The actress opted for a timeless saree but with a modern twist. The glittery gray saree is pre-stitched and features an attractive cut. With a slip bold blouse featuring an abstract pattern, she rocked her desi-ness with modernity.

3) Lehenga Choli Glamour

Here, Payal is slaying her desi look in a beautiful green lehenga choli. The gamer wore a beautiful velvet lehenga including a green velvet full-sleeve blouse with golden lace creating a heart-shaped pattern. She teamed it with a matching skirt, creating an aesthetic look. With matching earrings, necklace and makeup, she elevated her desi charm.