Nayanthara, a well-known South actor, is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her flexibility and simplicity. The actress is famous for her perfect charm, fit physique, and slim body. A well-balanced diet devoid of unhealthy fats, sugars, oil, and other ingredients is the secret to her healthy physique and well-being.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan stated on Instagram that his favorite recipes are Nayanthara’s chicken curry and ghee rice. It’s a nutritious rice recipe with lots of nuts. Learn how to make Ghee Rice by tapping the link after that.

Ingredients necessary

1 cup of rice, 4 tablespoons of ghee, 6 to 8 cashews, 3 cups of water, 2 tablespoons of raisins, 1/2 teaspoon of fennel seeds, 2 tiny cinnamon sticks, 1 teaspoon of saffron water, 4 cloves, 4 cardamoms, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Cook the rice under pressure with the water, then set it aside.

Step 2

Put ghee in a kadhai and roast the cashews and raisins.

Step 3

Once finished, include extra ghee along with the cardamom, fennel seeds, cinnamon sticks, and other spices. 30 seconds of sauteing.

Step 4

Add the chopped onion and cook until golden.

Step 5

Add the rice that has been cooked, the saffron water, and salt to taste. Be sure to thoroughly mix.

Step 6

Add the toasted nuts and thoroughly mix.

Step 7

With the curry of your choice, serve hot. Enjoy!