I have got the best complement for Afghani Chicken: Varun Kasturia

Varun Kasturia, who is currently seen playing the character of Arjun Kapoor in Zee TV’s show ‘Main Hoon Aprajita’, shared his favourite recipe and food interests.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Jun,2023 15:29:28
Young and talented Varun Kasturia, who has made his TV debut with ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ on Zee TV, is a great cook and a big-time foodie who loves to eat as well as cook for her loved ones. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, the actor shared his favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chole kulche/bhature

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Milkcake and butter chicken with naan

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes, I am a fabulous cook! Most of my diet is protein-rich, so I cook food that comes in handy to cook and is healthy at the same time, so here’s a receipt of Varun’s pro oats –

Thinly grind oats (2 scoops)

3 Bananas

5 Almonds

1 Scoop protein (Whey)

1 cup of Almond milk

Chia seeds 1/2 tbsp

Blend it and you will have a very filling breakfast for yourself

Veg or Non Veg?

If it’s tasty, I don’t mind having Veg or Non veg.

Baked or fried?

Baked.

Soup or salad?

Salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Drumstick, hate it.

Your erotica food?

Dates and chocolates.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Chocolate pizza that a friend of mine ordered.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Alia Bhatt

Midnight snack?

Peanut masala.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Afghani Chicken.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Best compliment I got was for Afghani chicken and that was “It’s been 3 years and I’ve never tasted anything like that again”

