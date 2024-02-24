Here’s How Jacqueliene Fernandez Makes Morning Special With Chicken Dish, Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez is a sensational Bollywood actress. She is known not only for her acting skills but also for her active social media presence. However, her unbound love of food, particularly her fondness for chicken dishes, often keeps her in a buzz. The diva regularly showcases her culinary adventures and appreciation for diverse cuisines on social media. Jacqueline’s enthusiasm for trying new flavors and experiences reflects her joyous approach to life, both on and off the screen. And this morning, the actress tries a new and special chicken dish.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Special Chicken Dish

Treating her fans with a sneak peek into her morning cravings, the diva reveals the special chicken dish Jacqueliene is enjoying today. In the shared image, there is a mouth-watering Tandoori mock chicken. The green chutney and some salads complement the plate. After watching this photo, undoubtedly, all the tandoori chicken lovers might crave to try this.

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all set to make her comeback with 3 films- Welcome 3, Fateh and Crakk. While Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, touted to be India’s first extreme sports film, also features Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. It will be interesting to watch Jacqueliene back again on screen and entertain the audience with her acting skills.

