The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani

Drisha Kalyani who has grown up after having a great acting career as a child artist, has come a long way. Presently, Drisha is playing the parallel lead in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni. Drisha who has featured in shows like Diya aur Baati Hum, Meri Doli Tere Angna, Karamphal Data Shani, Mere Sai, Udaan etc, has a unique sense when it comes to designing her home.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Drisha talks about her home and its decor.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I think my bedroom, where I get my privacy and my peace.

What should your dream house look like?

Filled with cats, haha just kidding. I am much of a person who likes aesthetics, so I want such a house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Pastel colours, as they look very pretty and are aesthetic.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I think if you ask anybody, they would like the house of the King of Bollywood, and that is Shah Rukh Khan. So ya, I would like Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would call my friends and relatives, and have my joy with them.

What should your window view look like?

I like top-floor flats. So the view from there is amazing, so something like that I want.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Apna ghar hai sab kuch hi acha lagta hai, so nothing as such that I don’t like.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I think for home decor, I mostly would theme it as vampire diaries. Well, that’s what my mind says, but will not do so.