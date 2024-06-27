Armaan Malik Celebrates Engagement Anniversary With Adorable Pic Of Fiancée Ashana Shroff

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are the town’s cutest couple. Their explosive relationship is evident on social media, and it’s a lovely mix of music and fashion. They form a dynamic duo, showcasing their individual talents while complimenting each other’s interests. The amazing singer shared a stunning picture of Aashna today on Instagram as they are celebrating their engagement anniversary. Take a look at the photo below!

Armaan Malik’s Instagram Post-

Taking to his Instagram handle, Armaan Malik drops a photo featuring the love of his life, Aashna Shroff. In the picture, Aashna Shroff looks stunning in a white plain western fit. She finishes his look with a middle-partition low ponytail hairstyle and opts for minimal makeup with dark peach matte lips. The duo couple is seen planning a date night on their engagement anniversary, and they order Chinese food with fried rice, noodles, and veggies.

Aashna Shroff flaunts her stunning silver and diamond-studded engagement ring while posing with a sweet smile on her face for the camera. Sharing the picture, singer Armaan Malik writes, “A year since she said yes,” with a watery eye, happy face, and a ring sticker and tags Aashna Shroff with a red heart.

The duo Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff got engaged in 2023 an intimate ceremony after an official romantic proposal by Armaan.

