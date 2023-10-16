| Love and Relationships

Love is a boundless ocean of understanding, trust, and unconditional support: Sheena Chohan

Sheena Chohan the talented artist who was seen in The Fame Game, The Trial and many more projects, talks about her thoughts on love and relationship. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Oct,2023 12:20:20
Actress Sheena Chohan is best known for her work in Netflix’s The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit, Disney Hotstar’s The City of Dreams 2 and Ex Mates, Netflix’s Ant Story, Guinness record holder Hollywood film Nomad, Malayalam film The Train opposite megastar Mammootty and two films by Bengali legend Buddhadeb Dasgupta as lead. She will be featuring as a lead alongside Marathi superstar Subodh Bhave in Aditya Om’s Hindi historical biopic about Sant Tukaram. She was also seen in the OTT project along with Kajol, The Trial.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sheena talks about her thoughts on love and marriage.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be a cosy evening under the stars, surrounded by nature and serenity. A candlelit dinner in a picturesque garden, accompanied by meaningful conversations and genuine laughter.

Your favourite romantic movie?

“The Notebook” has always held a special place in my heart. The enduring love story and emotional depth of the characters resonate with me deeply.

What is your dream date destination?

Santorini, Greece. The breathtaking views, romantic sunsets, and charming atmosphere make it an ideal destination for a dreamy date.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

“In a world full of ordinary, dare to be extraordinary. Let me show you the magic in every moment.”

Which actor would you like to go on a date with? 

I would love to go on a date with Amitabh Bachchan. I’m curious to learn and hear personally from him, about his successful actions, and why he still works every day from 6 am to 6pm. I admire his passion for storytelling.

What does love mean to you? 

Love, to me, is a boundless ocean of understanding, trust, and unconditional support. It’s about accepting each other’s flaws and strengths, and growing together as individuals and as a couple.

Significance of marriage according to you: 

Marriage, for me, is a sacred union where two souls intertwine their lives, dreams, and aspirations. It signifies a deep commitment to supporting each other’s personal growth and sharing life’s joys and challenges.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)? 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the epitome of couple goals in Bollywood. Their enduring love, mutual respect, and unwavering support for each other’s endeavours showcase a beautiful partnership.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

While physical attraction is essential, intelligence and emotional depth are incredibly attractive qualities to me. I believe a strong, supportive partnership is built on understanding, empathy, and shared intellectual pursuit, based on mutual goals!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

