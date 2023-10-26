Lifestyle | Personalities

Unity in Diversity: KPSS Thanks Punit Balan for Dusshera Support

The Kandivali Prabhodhini Shala Sangh (KPSS) expressed their gratitude towards Punit Balan for his support during Dusshera, emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity.

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Oct,2023 17:40:55
During the recent Dusshera celebration, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) organized a wonderful event that showcased unity and communal harmony. The festivities were lively and full of vibrant colors. Sanjay Ticku, the President of KPSS, expressed his gratitude to Punit Balan for his invaluable contribution towards the event. Punit Balan provided the effigy and seamless logistical support, which elevated the event to an unprecedented level of grandeur.

Ticku expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the local administration for their unwavering commitment and steadfast support, emphasizing their pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the festivities. The collaborative effort highlighted the true essence of Kashmir’s diversity, as people from various political ideologies and civil society backgrounds came together in celebration. Their collective spirit illuminated the region with an aura of peace and inclusivity, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of different cultures.

Dussehra, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil, holds great importance in the context of the social issues faced in Kashmir. It serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and collective spirit necessary to overcome challenges and provides a ray of hope and unity in the midst of societal struggles.

The event witnessed a heartwarming display of camaraderie between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims, showcasing an enduring bond of friendship and solidarity that transcends religious boundaries. This camaraderie reaffirms the core values of mutual respect and understanding, which serve as the foundation of Kashmir’s rich cultural tapestry.

The successful celebration of Dussehra, generously supported by Punit Balan and wholeheartedly embraced by the local community, serves as a testament to the unity prevailing in the Kashmir Valley. Such collaborative initiatives highlight the importance of mutual respect and cooperation, fostering harmonious coexistence among the region’s diverse population.

