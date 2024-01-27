Stunners! Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia ace in salwar suits [Photos]

It’s a triple dose of glamour as Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia slay the fashion game in stunning salwar suits! Kajal is turning heads in a vibrant orange and golden embroidered suit that’s basically sunshine in an outfit. With her wavy hairdo and minimal makeup, she’s proving that less is more when it comes to looking effortlessly chic.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is rocking the all-white suit like a total boss. Picture this – a pristine white ensemble paired with subtle nude makeup and those open flowing locks. It’s the kind of look that screams sophistication with a touch of glam.

And let’s not forget Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s stealing the show in a gorgeous green anarkali suit with intricate golden stitch work. I mean, can we talk about how regal she looks? It’s like she walked straight out of a royal palace, and we’re here for every bit of that majestic vibe.

These three leading ladies are not just wearing suits; they’re making a fashion statement that’s hard to ignore. Whether it’s Kajal’s vibrant charm, Rashmika’s elegant simplicity, or Tamannaah’s royal grace, each look is a masterpiece in its own right. Can we take a moment to appreciate the slayage happening here? These ladies are proving that when it comes to ethnic fashion, they’re the undisputed queens!

Are you in awe already? Let us know in the comments below