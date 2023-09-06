Lifestyle | Travel

The airport is my happy place: Dhartti Bhatt

Dhartii Bhatt who will be seen in the new show Purnima and was recently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albela, talks about her travel choices. She lets out a few secrets too related to her travel expeditions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Sep,2023 12:39:55
The airport is my happy place: Dhartti Bhatt 849039

Popular actress Dhartti Bhatt who was recently seen in the Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albela and will be seen in the primary cast of Purnima, is a travel freak by nature. She enjoys making her travel plans. She got back recently from a fabulous travel trip to Thailand.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Dhartti talks about her travel choices and more.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Definitely, plane. Airport is my happy place.

Your most memorable travel was:

I recently visited Thailand. That was my first solo trip abroad.

Vacation spot you long to go:

South Korea.

Your favorite travel buddy:

Tanvi Dogra, my sister, Bhavika Sharma and Dipika Sharma

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I prefer styled up. Sometimes it is casual. Basically, it depends on the destination.

The airport is my happy place: Dhartti Bhatt 849041

Your top three traveling essentials:

Power bank, first aid box, lip balm

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills. I am a mountain person. I love being there up the hills.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo travel was more relaxing for me. It is a different experience to travel with friends. And in solo travel, the fun level is different. I will go with both.

Any road trip experience:

Recently, when I was in Thailand, I went to Phuket. I made friends during my travel trip to Phuket. They were strangers but we became travel buddies. We went to the island. However, I have this aquaphobia, fear for water. And in the middle of the sea, they stopped the boat as their cushio fell down into the sea. It was so scary as I fear water. I do not get into a swimming pool too because of my fear. I had a low BP. But they made me feel comfortable and kept me sane. It was a high tide moment with rains too coming. This was an experience I will never forget.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing and eating. I enjoy the local food of the place.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Amazon miniTV's upcoming series 849056
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: My mumma dresses me up as Radha every year: Hera Mishra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame 848845
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: My mumma dresses me up as Radha every year: Hera Mishra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame
Exclusive: Sachin Parikh shoots in three different get-ups for Contiloe's Swaraj 849054
Exclusive: Sachin Parikh shoots in three different get-ups for Contiloe’s Swaraj
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: This year my mom plans to dress me up as Lord Krishna: Vidhaan Sharma 848588
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: This year my mom plans to dress me up as Lord Krishna: Vidhaan Sharma
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I got the first prize in a fancy dress competition where I dressed up as Lord Krishna: Krish Chugh 848586
#HappyKrishnaJanmashtami: I got the first prize in a fancy dress competition where I dressed up as Lord Krishna: Krish Chugh
Exclusive: Swastik Tiwari to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyan Gallan 848916
Exclusive: Swastik Tiwari to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyan Gallan

Latest Stories

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi enter a strategic partnership to create South Asian Content 849030
Applause Entertainment and Zindagi enter a strategic partnership to create South Asian Content
Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani invited to Busan Film Festival, deets inside 849027
Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani invited to Busan Film Festival, deets inside
849024
We used to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami by dressing up as ‘Kanhaji’: Krishna Bharadwaj
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi and Choti Imlie go missing 849019
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi and Choti Imlie go missing
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya's decision to tie Rakhi to Rajveer upsets Shaurya 849016
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya’s decision to tie Rakhi to Rajveer upsets Shaurya
Chitrangada Singh attends the launch of bride and groom fashion label Bespokewala's third store in Juhu 849015
Chitrangada Singh attends the launch of bride and groom fashion label Bespokewala’s third store in Juhu
Read Latest News