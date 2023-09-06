The airport is my happy place: Dhartti Bhatt

Popular actress Dhartti Bhatt who was recently seen in the Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albela and will be seen in the primary cast of Purnima, is a travel freak by nature. She enjoys making her travel plans. She got back recently from a fabulous travel trip to Thailand.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Dhartti talks about her travel choices and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Definitely, plane. Airport is my happy place.

Your most memorable travel was:

I recently visited Thailand. That was my first solo trip abroad.

Vacation spot you long to go:

South Korea.

Your favorite travel buddy:

Tanvi Dogra, my sister, Bhavika Sharma and Dipika Sharma

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I prefer styled up. Sometimes it is casual. Basically, it depends on the destination.

Your top three traveling essentials:

Power bank, first aid box, lip balm

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills. I am a mountain person. I love being there up the hills.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo travel was more relaxing for me. It is a different experience to travel with friends. And in solo travel, the fun level is different. I will go with both.

Any road trip experience:

Recently, when I was in Thailand, I went to Phuket. I made friends during my travel trip to Phuket. They were strangers but we became travel buddies. We went to the island. However, I have this aquaphobia, fear for water. And in the middle of the sea, they stopped the boat as their cushio fell down into the sea. It was so scary as I fear water. I do not get into a swimming pool too because of my fear. I had a low BP. But they made me feel comfortable and kept me sane. It was a high tide moment with rains too coming. This was an experience I will never forget.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing and eating. I enjoy the local food of the place.