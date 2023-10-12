Movies | Celebrities

Glam up like Tamanna Bhatia in neon pink saree and halter neck blouse [Photos]

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for setting trends and stealing the limelight. This time, she's taken the fashion world by storm with a jaw-dropping, neon-infused look that's nothing short of spectacular.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 00:35:34
Tamannaah Bhatia is known for setting trends and stealing the limelight. This time, she’s taken the fashion world by storm with a jaw-dropping, neon-infused look that’s nothing short of spectacular. Stepping onto the red carpet, Tamannaah dazzled in a neon yellow sheer halter neck blouse, perfectly paired with a neon pink silk saree. The combination of these vibrant neon shades is a bold fashion statement that radiates confidence and style.

Bold neon ensemble

The neon yellow halter neck blouse not only accentuates Tamannaah’s grace and charm but also adds a contemporary twist to the traditional saree. It’s a daring choice that pays off, making her the center of attention at any event. The neon pink silk saree drapes elegantly, offering a striking contrast that’s both visually stimulating and aesthetically pleasing. Together, they create a unique fashion fusion that’s impossible to ignore.

Eyes that mesmerize

To complement her neon ensemble, Tamannaah chose to go all out with her makeup. Her iconic winged eyes draw you in and make a powerful statement. The choice of a bold and vibrant pink gloss on her lips adds a touch of fun and playfulness to the overall look. The combination of neon shades in her attire and makeup elevates her fashion game to a whole new level.

Radiant glow

Even with all the neon dazzle, Tamannaah’s makeup is balanced and not overpowering. She has prepped her cheeks with a subtle amount of pink blush and highlighter, giving her a radiant and youthful glow. The blush adds a touch of warmth to her look, while the highlighter ensures she shines like a star on the red carpet.

A sleek bun to add the cherry on the top

To top it all off, Tamannaah opted for a sleek hairbun that’s expertly gelled. This choice not only adds a touch of sophistication but also ensures that all eyes are on her fashion-forward outfit. The neat hairbun allows her to showcase her impeccable style without any distractions, making it a smart finishing touch to her neon-inspired look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s neon-infused saree look is proof of her boldness and impeccable style sense. With her daring choice of neon colors and the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, she’s setting the stage for a new trend that’s sure to catch on like wildfire. Neon fashion has never looked this glamorous, and Tamannaah Bhatia is leading the way in this exciting trend.

