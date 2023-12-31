Here’s How Parineeti Chopra Styles Winter Season

The newlywed Parineeti Chopra has been capturing attention through her shared wedding photos. However, apart from that, the actress is quite active on Instagram and keeps her audience hooked with her regular share of updates. This time, the actress shares an adorable selfie of herself embracing winter vibes in winter clothes. Let’s take the cues below.

Parineeti Chopra’s Winter Fashion

In the shared images on the Instagram story, Parineeti Chopra can be seen wearing a black and white striped high-neck sweater paired with brown leather pants. And the stylish beige trench coat completes her look. In this cheeky look, Parineeti Chopra spread her winter charm.

But wait, there is more! Parineeti Chopra opts for a simple straight hairstyle, which she styled with a black Bennie, making her look all cute and beautiful. With a black leather shoulder bag, Parineeti uplifts her winter goals. To accessories, her winter fashion, Parineeti Chopra ditched everything and chose to go simple with her real skin. A tint pink gloss complements her overall appearance, making her the heartthrob of the town.

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023. She has been enjoying her married life since then and also treats her fans with insights from her personal life.

Did you like Parineeti Chopra’s Winter fashion? Drop your views in the comments box below.