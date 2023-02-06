Huma Qureshi Showcases Her Sexy Curves In Black And White Printed Cut-Out Dress

Huma Qureshi is a well-known actress who has fascinated us with her incredible skill and slayed the business with her excellent acting talents. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a red sequin fringe gown on Instagram. The actress was photographed while dressed in a gown. The actress did an excellent job and dazzled us with her lovely photographs.

The actress is a stunning star who enchants us with her stunning looks. The Diva never fails to entertain her fans by slaying the task, the outfit, or both. Thanks to the actress, who looked magnificent in her gown, we now have high fashion goals. She wore the outfit well, and seeing her on video would not likely excite admirers.

Huma Qureshi is the type of lady we all want to be when it comes to style. She’s always the kind to dress comfortably while making a fashion statement. Huma Qureshi’s style game is always on point, whether rocking a casual outfit or wearing a red carpet in a saree or gown. Huma Qureshi recently posted a picture of herself in a black and white printed cut-out maxi dress from her session; check out her outfit.

Huma Qureshi’s Party Outfit Appearance

Huma Qureshi’s collection of drool-worthy photographs in a black patterned maxi dress, she looked ethereal. Huma Qureshi completed the look with a small purse and white high heels. She kept her makeup basic, using pale brown lipstick and blue eyeshadow. She accessorizes with a pair of long blue earrings and a few rings. Huma wore her hair in a tight ponytail with a center part. She stands with one leg up in the first photo, displaying her toned thighs. In the second photo, she posted a close-up photograph while carrying a navy blue tiny purse and giving the camera an intense starry stare.

In the final photo, she is posing alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She was dressed in a black bralette, a tiger-printed, see-through full-sleeved blouse, and gleaming black pants. Her hair was fashioned in a middle-parted curly fashion. Sonakshi did her nude makeup with dark brown lipstick. Huma Qureshi captioned her post, “Party Mode On! Swipe to find my Saturday Night Date .”

Huma Qureshi looks awesome in a black-and-white printed party outfit, Doesn’t she? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.