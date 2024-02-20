In Photos: Deepika Padukone Exudes Sheer Elegance In Glittery Sabyasachi Saree

The OG Style Icon, Deepika Padukone, made heads turn on the red carpet of the 77th British Academy Film Awards held in London on Sunday. Ditching the glamour of gowns and co-ord sets, the Jawan actress graced the fashion scene in a beautiful glittery saree by the famous designer Sabyasachi that left us mesmerized.

The Fighter actor turns a white swan in a white sequin saree for the special event. She pairs the look with a backless matching blouse that looks too sexy. The surplice neckline looks attractive, while the skinny saree hugged Deepika’s figure in a way that made her look like a dream girl.

Pairing with small earrings, Deepika added sophistication to her six-yard saree. The messy and puffy hairstyle rolled in a bun allows her saree to get into the spotlight. With smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, the Pathan actress perfectly sealed her look. The matching heels add a statement to her appearance, making us fall in love with her every ‘aadaye’ throughout the snapshots.

Deepika gracefully showcased sheer elegance as she posed strikingly in front of the camera, bringing out some of the best clicks. Undoubtedly, she aced her look like no one else could, and we love how Deepika always grabs our attention effortlessly.

Did you like Deepika Padukone’s saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.