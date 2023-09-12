Movies | Celebrities

The web shows Pitcher actor Abhay Mahajan is a hard-working artist. The star also had an impressive journey in the theatre. Check out below

Pitchers fame actor Abhay Mahajan was born and brought up in Pune. The actor completed his schooling at Abhinava Vidyalaya, and later, he graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce. He started his acting journey in childhood and moved to Mumbai from Pune in 2015.

Abhay learned body moments from Attakkalari Institute of Movement Arts in Bengaluru for almost a year. The actor is one of the foundation members of the Pune-based theatre group Natak Company.

Abhay Mahajan’s Theatre Journey

The 33-year-old Abhay has acted in several nataks like Dalan, Binkamache Sanwad, Cycle, Who Let The Dogs Out?, and Hillak Natak Nako. Other than that, Abhay has also worked in English plays and stand-up comedy acts with the TVF group.

On the other hand, he was seen in the Marathi movie Ringan (The Quest) in 2015. It was officially selected for the prestigious 12 Stuttgart Indian Film Festival. Abhay has also been part of movies like Doha, Harishchandra Factory, Din Shoot, Institute of Pavtology, Rangaa Patangaa, etc.

Abhay Mahajan’s Social Media Presence



Abhay Mahajan is quite active on his Instagram handle. He has 24.7k followers on his profile. His regular sharing of pictures, videos, and updates keeps his fans engaged with him. The actor is very talented and has showcased his performances in theatre work.

So, did you like Abhay Mahajan’s journey in the theatre industry? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.