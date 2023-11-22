Richa Chadha, Sanya Malhotra to Nushrrat Bharuccha: Bollywood celebs own the deep plunge neckline

Let’s dive into the Bollywood fashion rollercoaster where the deep plunge neck isn’t just a trend – it’s the headline act stealing the show! Imagine a runway turned into a fashion battlefield, and our queens – Sanya, Richa, Ridhima, and Nushrrat – wielding the deep plunge like a style weapon. They’re not just wearing clothes; they’re orchestrating a symphony of boldness, creativity, and oodles of glamour. Get ready for the fashion fireworks as we spill the tea on how these stars are turning a neckline into a style anthem.

Sanya Malhotra dazzled in a golden silk saree, but it was her deep plunging neck blouse that stole the spotlight. Pairing it with a floral casual hairbun and golden accessories, she effortlessly blended glamour with grace. The key? Mastering the art of balancing a bold neckline with complementary makeup and accessories for that perfect red carpet look.

Richa Chadha, the epitome of elegance, embraced the allure of lace in her black plunge neck attire. A silk satin cape added a touch of drama, while a casual hairbun and drop diamond earrings completed the look. With bold makeup as her weapon of choice, Richa proved that a plunge neck can be both sultry and sophisticated when styled with finesse.

Ridhima Pandit opted for a deep neck black ensemble, perfectly paired with a wavy hairdo and dewy makeup. Strappy heels added a dash of chic to the look. Her fashion mantra? Embrace the neckline drama but keep the rest simple – a lesson in turning heads without going overboard.

Nushrrat Bharuccha, the bohemian goddess, donned a mesmerizing blue, black, and white outfit adorned with floral work and sequin embellishments. Her short wavy hair, bold smokey eyes, sleek eyebrows, and nude lips created a harmonious symphony. Nushrrat showcased that the deep plunge neck isn’t just a trend; it’s a canvas for expressing your unique style, be it bohemian chic or classic glam.

Are you loving their deep plunge neck style? Let us know in the comments