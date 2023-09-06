Shriya Pilgaonkar's Happy Shades In Yellow Peplum Kurta And Skirt

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a well-known face in the Indian entertainment world. She is known for her performance in Hindi and Marathi films and shows. Her active presence on her social media handle keeps her in buzz. Other than that, the actress is known for her impeccable fashion choices. Her new glam in yellow peplum kurta and skirt is no exception.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Happy Shade In Yellow Peplum Kurta And Skirt

Styled in a mesmerizing shade, Shriya Pilgaonkar embraces her happy and cheerful vibes in a yellow chikankari embroidered peplum kurta paired with a yellow ‘ghera’ printed skirt from the well-known label Torani. In the modern ethnicity, the actress perfectly balances her gorgeousness with subtle style.

What’s more? The actress ditched accessories to let her outfit get into the spotlight. Shriya adds an extra dose of charisma with smokey eyes, rosy and shining cheeks, and nude lips. Her hair is tied in a low bun and adorned with handmade flowers, enhancing the simplicity of her look in the unique outfit.

The videography shot by Filam by AwkwardlyTallGuy shows the beauty of cheerful shade as she plays with balloons and makes hearts flutter with her beautiful and charismatic smile. Shriya never leaves a chance to rule over our hearts.

So, what is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments box below.