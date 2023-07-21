ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Saran channels glam n glow in metallic boho attire, see pics Shriya celebrates Manish Malhotra's 18 glorious years in the industry in a remarkable and unforgettable manner. The Bollywood diva stole the spotlight as she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, captivating fans with her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

Shriya celebrates Manish Malhotra's 18 glorious years in the industry in a remarkable and unforgettable manner. As we explore her glamorous appearance in Manish Malhotra's metallic boho dress, we witness how she effortlessly embodies elegance and flair, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 20:39:54
Shriya Saran, the epitome of elegance and style, recently graced Manish Malhotra’s celebratory event, exuding sheer glamour in one of his fabulous creations. The Bollywood diva stole the spotlight as she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, captivating fans with her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Decked up in Manish Malhotra’s signature metallic boho dress, Shriya rocked the chic ensemble with utmost panache. The checkered pattern of the dress added a trendy twist, while the high-thigh slit lent a touch of boldness to the look. But the real show-stopper was undoubtedly the statement sleeves, adorned with beautiful hanging tassels that exuded the perfect dose of glamor and flair.

Have a look-

Sharing the photoshoot pictures, Shriya wrote, “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 for 18 glorious years . You are an inspiration.
You are amazing”

Completing the ensemble with finesse, Shriya opted for a deep neck checkered bodycon, perfectly accentuating her svelte figure. The subtle dewy glow makeup look added a touch of radiance, enhancing her natural beauty without overshadowing the dazzling outfit. Her cascading open hair further added to the allure, completing the overall look with a touch of free-spirited charm.

As Shriya Saran celebrated Manish Malhotra’s remarkable 18 years in the fashion industry, she left everyone mesmerized with her impeccable style and enchanting aura. The actress effortlessly personified the spirit of elegance and grace, making it clear why she remains a true fashion icon. With each appearance, Shriya continues to dazzle the fashion world, making her mark as a true trendsetter and a vision of beauty and charm.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News