Sonali Kulkarni Flaunts Anarkali Swag In Filmy Way, Take A Look

The famous Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni is known for her acting prowess in various languages, including Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and more. She is a powerhouse of talent with skills like acting, dancing, and fashion. Her fashion sense keeps her buzzing on the top. The latest on her list is a colorful Anarkali.

Sonali Kulkarni In Anarkali Suit

Taking to her Instagram, Sonali drops some super cool photos embracing ethnicity in traditional drapes and flaunting her swag in filmy poses. The tangerine Anarkali has colorful prints that look enchanting. She pairs her look with matching pajamas and a dupatta. She looks simple yet beautiful in the elegance of Anarkali.

Sonali opts for diamond embellished earrings to elevate her desi-ness. The wavy, soft, curly hairstyle gives her a wow appearance. However, with the bold eyeliner and kajal, she accentuates the beauty of her eyes. With shiny cheeks and orange lip color, Sonali balances style and simplicity.

However, in the photos, Sonali posed, flaunting her Anarkali as heroines do in films, taking a round and spreading the ghera of the outfit. From flipping in here and there, she flaunts the vibe beautifully, and we love her irresistible charm.

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.