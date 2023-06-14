ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now)

Anushka Shetty and Hansa Singh are two individuals who are blessed with amazing fitness quotient and curves. Well, it's time to check out and find out who's the ultimate queen of curves between the two. Let's find out

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Jun,2023 01:03:49
Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now)

Anushka Shetty and Hansa Singh are two individuals who have got quite an interesting and unique, niche fan base. While Anushka Shetty has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time and hasn’t done any work in Bollywood, Hansa Singh, on the other hand is known well for her work as an actress in projects like Hunterrr, Page 3, Tom, Dick & Harry, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai & many others. Both of them have got their respective fan following. While Anushka Shetty has done well as an actress and film personality, Hansa Singh is also simultaneously a popular tarot reader, & healer.

Both Anushka Shetty and Hansa Singh are two individuals who have always embraced their curves the right way and have never really shied away from flaunting the same with complete confidence. As individuals, it’s completely very difficult to pick and understand between the two as to who flaunts the swag game better. But hey, what if we left the choice upon you? Here you go –

Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815499 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815500 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815501 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815502 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815503 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815504 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815505 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815506 Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815507

Ultimate Challenge: Anushka Shetty Vs Hansa Singh: Which actress is your favourite queen of 'curves'? (Vote Now) 815508

Well, both Anushka Shetty and Hansa Singh continue to inspire young individuals as they certainly have mastered the art of ageing backwards. Aren’t you all crushing on both of them for the best reasons? Gorgeous divas, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here’s why Anushka Shetty once dismissed her driver from duty
Here’s why Anushka Shetty once dismissed her driver from duty
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty’s happiness
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty’s happiness
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can’t keep calm
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can’t keep calm
Anushka Shetty’s special shoutout for team ‘Ustaad’
Anushka Shetty’s special shoutout for team ‘Ustaad’
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty
Latest Stories
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Times When ‘Gorgeous’ Shraddha Das Impressed Us With Her Fitness Quotient By Flaunting Stunning Curves
Times When ‘Gorgeous’ Shraddha Das Impressed Us With Her Fitness Quotient By Flaunting Stunning Curves
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
When Hansika Motwani was discriminated against for being a ‘south actor’ by certain fashion designers, read
When Hansika Motwani was discriminated against for being a ‘south actor’ by certain fashion designers, read
Read Latest News