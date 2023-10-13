“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma

Sisters are like your built-in best friends, right? They’ve got your back through thick and thin, and there’s always a good laugh or a secret to share. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, are no different. Despite their glamorous lives, they’ve held onto their strong sisterly bond. Today, we’re taking a peek into their world as Kareena Kapoor writes a sweet note for her sis, Karisma, celebrating their awesome sister connection.

So, what did Kareena Kapoor write?

In a classic sisterly banter, Kareena Kapoor, who’s known for her wit and charm on social media, decided to spice things up on her Instagram stories. With a mischievous grin, she playfully penned, “why does the oldest daughter always think she is the family manager?” and tagged her dear elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, urging her to join in on the laughter. The light-hearted question was accompanied by a virtual wink, and it’s the kind of sibling tease that had siblings everywhere nodding in amused agreement, reminding us that even Bollywood stars can’t escape the classic sibling dynamics!

Here take a look:

Courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Kareena Kapoor has been on a roll in the world of cinema, taking on diverse roles that showcase her versatile acting skills. Her recent appearance in Sujoy Ghosh’s “Jaane Jaan,” based on the Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X,” highlighted her talent as she portrayed a single mother entangled in a gripping criminal investigation, sharing the screen with esteemed actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. But that’s not all on her busy schedule. “The Buckingham Murders,” directed by the acclaimed Hansal Mehta, is set to have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, promising another exciting performance from Kareena. And in the midst of it all, she’s set to join the ensemble cast of “The Crew,” alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, making her presence felt in multiple exciting projects that have fans eagerly anticipating her every move on the silver screen.