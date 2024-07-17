Ameesha Patel claims ‘ghost-directing’ ‘Gadar 2’; differences with Anil Sharma

Actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol paired up together for the first time on-screen with the mega blockbuster, Gadar over two decades ago. Fast forward to 2023, and the duo once again paired to reprise their roles for the sequel, Gadar 2. The sequel also went on to become a humongous megahit and made an impact like no other.

In a recent interview, actor Ameesha Patel made some surprising revelations including differences with director Anil Sharma and how she and Sunny Deol took charge to make the film one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Patel mentioned that she doesn’t claim to have ghost-directed the entire film but corrected portions of it along with Sunny Deol to make it a more soulful experience for the audience.

Patel then opened up and acknowledged having creative differences with Anil Sharma but also mentioned having utmost respect for him. She recalled how during the shoot day as well, she would convey things to him via an assistant director. She concludes saying how they fight and patch up later and today if he wants to work with her, she would be open to it.

Patel has been sporadically active at the movies lately where apart from Gadar 2, she was seen in the film, Tauba Tera Jalwa that was released earlier this year. She also continues to have a social media presence across platforms as well.