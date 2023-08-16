ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann and Ananya's Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in 'Naach' from 'Dream Girl 2'

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 18:55:34
Following the smashing success of the chart-topping track “Dil Ka Telephone,” the much-anticipated sequel, “Dream Girl 2,” is back to make hearts race and feet tap with its latest sensation, “Naach.”

The magic of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and “Naach” takes their pairing to new heights. Their infectious energy and magnetic rapport light up the screen, setting the stage for an unforgettable dance extravaganza.

Brace yourselves for a visual feast as the duo dazzles with mind-blowing dance steps that are guaranteed to leave audiences in awe. Ayushmann and Ananya bring their A-game, pushing the boundaries of dance entertainment.

But wait, there’s more! The ” Naach” hook step is the secret ingredient that takes the cake. Prepare to be swept away by its catchy rhythm, making it the must-try dance move of the year. Whether you’re on a dance floor, at a party, or simply grooving in your living room, this step will have you hooked.

Prepare to dance your heart out, as the sensational Nakash Aziz lends his voice to the song! With Tanishk Bagchi as the music director, the music of “Naach” weaves enchanting melodies, while the lyrics by the one and only Shaan Yadav will surely ignite your desire to dance ceaselessly.

The soundtrack of “Dream Girl 2” is a testament to the pulsating beats that will keep you grooving all night long. The song cements its position as the ultimate dance number of the year, promising an audio-visual extravaganza that’s bound to leave you breathless.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Get ready to join Ayushmann and Ananya on the dance floor as “Naach” takes over the charts and dance floors everywhere. The foot-tapping, head-bopping, and heart-throbbing experience awaits you.

Dream Girl was Ayushmann Khurrana’s careers best film, now he is back with Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, “Dream Girl 2” stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film also features stellar performances by Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles. Be ready to be swept off your feet as “Dream Girl 2” graces the silver screen on August 25, 2023.

