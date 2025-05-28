How Ranbir Kapoor Raced Ahead Of This Actor

Just 3 years apart, we saw Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh breaking the dawn of their careers. Marking with Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor made his mark, and while the film failed, his towel dancing definitely set the bar.

Flipping the side, we saw Ranveer Singh, 3 years later, in 2010, debuting with Band Baaja Baarat. We loved Bittu; we loved his charm. The film did well at the box office, and we got a new star, who typically doesn’t fit into the ‘starkid’ notion.

If we look at the annals after this, Ranveer Singh stirred more box office successes than Ranbir Kapoor. We saw Padmavaat, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and RamLeela, all marked crores at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor also passed on his classics, which hit the nail. But then we saw a shift. A shift that was visible with Ranbir Kapoor’s steadiness and silence. And RK eventually overtook.

Ranveer has been the ‘Baba’ to his fans, always for fans; we saw him posting rampant on social media, and his visibility has gotten us awestruck with time.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has kept himself away from clout culture. We only see him when the media puts it up or when Alia Bhatt is on her official Instagram handle.

Ranbir Kapoor always held the supreme star power, more than Ranveer Singh. His lack of visibility could be a possibility here, but we also feel that RK’s range as an actor surpassed his contemporaries. Taran Adarsh mentioned it too earlier in an interview. Looking at RK’s Barfi, Sanju, and picking up Animal from his recent timeline, you will see a different RK in every movie.

Something that we missed when we witnessed Ranveer Singh performing. However, it will be unfair if we miss out on his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showdown, especially his Kathak skills, in the movie. But RS has been missing from the dawning ever since then.

That being said, on the commercial ground.

Empathetically, if we look at it, Ranveer Singh just embraced fatherhood in life. Nothing could go beyond those responsibilities. Breaks are necessary when life turns the tables. And we should witness Ranveer Singh in his andaaz very soon once he rejuvenates his structure.

While that, we continue to see Ranbir Kapoor shine. While one might bring in the debacle of ‘starkid’ power, we sincerely believe that ‘starkid’ power always doesn’t do the click; you need a confident composure and equanimity to level up. Ranbir Kapoor has it.