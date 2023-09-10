Movies | Editorial

Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times

Prerna remembers with much fondness and affection the people in the film industry who have stood by her. “The first person who comes to my mind is Salman Khan who stood with me and whom I can only describe as a truly great human being that he actually is. I shall always have my best wishes for him because of the kindness and goodness that emanate from him and it is too good to be true.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
10 Sep,2023 16:15:54
Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times 850303

Like everyone in the entertainment business producer Prerna Arora too has gone through her ups and downs and emerged a winner.

Prerna remembers with much fondness and affection the people in the film industry who have stood by her. “The first person who comes to my mind is Salman Khan who stood with me and whom I can only describe as a truly great human being that he actually is. I shall always have my best wishes for him because of the kindness and goodness that emanate from him and it is too good to be true.”

Prerna says Salman has always been a yaaron ka yaar. “It was during early in my career that he welcomed me with open arms and gave me work for which I owe it all to him. Even during times when I felt humiliated and broke down in front of him and others, he was incredibly understanding and kind. Instead he advised me to learn from my mistakes and avoid being arrogant. He emphasized that there is no room for mistakes in this industry.”

Prerna also has the fondest words for Kumar Taurani and Rajinikanth’s daughter. “Another gentleman is Kumar Taurani of Tips Music who was equally supportive, never questioning me about past incidents. His love and respect boosted my confidence and helped me grow.Aishwarya Rajinikanth is one person I deeply admire, and words fall short to describe her compassion, love, and affection. She stood by my side and gave me the opportunity for a pan India release with the song ‘Musafir,’ and that experience was truly invaluable.”

Sanjay Dutt ranks very high among Prerna’s friends in the entertainment industry. “In recent times, I have realized there is another remarkable person in my life , Sanjay Dutt, with whom I now have the privilege of working. He has always been there for me, providing unwavering love and support through all the ups and downs. I would say he is the biggest pillar of strength in my life.”

When the odds were weighed against Prerna , there were others who extended a helping hand. “Shivin Narang who is family to me as he gave the support and stood by my side to restart my journey once again. He as an actor gave me the strength to take on the project and complete it with ease. He’s been there through out with me and believes in me as much as I believe in him. There is trust and immense gratitude. Then there is filmmaker Anil Sharmaji. He is an absolute gem of a person, and I am grateful for his presence in my life. I am so so happy that Gadar 2 is a record-breaking blockbuster. Anilji deserves it.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vikram Rathore Roars In Jawan 849567
Vikram Rathore Roars In Jawan
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848937
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3!
Prerna Arora and Nidhhi Agerwal To Collaborate On A High Voltage Actioner 848593
Prerna Arora and Nidhhi Agerwal To Collaborate On A High Voltage Actioner
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash 848322
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal! 848076
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal!
Is The Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Inshallah' Finally Back On Track? Reveals CEO of Bhansali Productions 847613
Is The Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Inshallah’ Finally Back On Track? Reveals CEO of Bhansali Productions

Latest Stories

Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code 850218
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False 850300
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film 850304
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film
BTS V Photos: Styling denim jacket and black latex pant 850149
BTS V Photos: Styling denim jacket and black latex pant
Excel Entertainment is here with the teaser of the first song 'Ve Fukrey' from Fukrey 3! Song out soon! 850247
Excel Entertainment is here with the teaser of the first song ‘Ve Fukrey’ from Fukrey 3! Song out soon!
Sara Tendulkar’s pink gown with veil is your Indo-western wedding dress inspo 850138
Sara Tendulkar’s pink gown with veil is your Indo-western wedding dress inspo
Read Latest News