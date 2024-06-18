Alka Yagnik reveals rare hearing loss diagnosis; asks for prayers & support

Singer Alka Yagnik might not ring a bell for the kids of today, especially the ones who belong to Generation Z, but is a name synonymous with some of the biggest hit songs one can imagine over the years – ranging from the 90s to 2000s and so on.

Having amassed several awards and several records, Yagnik has managed to stay relevant even today by being a judge on several singing reality shows, where she guides the singers with her priceless advice and kind words.

However, recently, Yagnik went on to talk about and share something that has shocked her and took a lot of courage. The singer posted a long note as she revealed about having a rare hearing loss diagnosis.

Her post read, “To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers.

A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything.

It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…”

As soon as Yagnik posted about the same, Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun, and Poonam Dhillon among others who sent heartfelt wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery.