Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, separated from her husband Piyush Poorey. As per reports in Times Of India, the two haven’t been living together for almost a year now, and reconciliation seems unlikely.

The actress was quoted saying, “It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers.”

The estranged couple remains cordial for their 18-year-old daughter, Ashi’s sake. She said, “She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love.”

Shubhangi tied the knot with Piyush, who is into digital marketing, in 2003 in their hometown, Indore. They were blessed with a daughter two years later.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!