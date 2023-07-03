ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Army To Tie Up With Gadar 2 Team, Sunny Deol To Participate In Army Sports Day

The Indian army loves Gadar 2. They want to show the film across the army lines to all the cadres of soldiers for telling an inspiring patriotic story. That apart, Sunny Deol will participate in an Army Sports Day organized in alliance with the Gadar producers Zee Studios.

Author: Subhash K Jha
03 Jul,2023 10:50:27
The Indian Army’s official clearance of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, is just the beginning of the film’s alliance with the army.

A source in the know informs, “The Indian army loves Gadar 2. They want to show the film across the army lines to all the cadres of soldiers for telling an inspiring patriotic story. That apart, Sunny Deol will participate in an Army Sports Day organized in alliance with the Gadar producers Zee Studios.This massive event is likely to be held at Mhow near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.”

The sports activities will include skydiving and shooting.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee granted Gadar 2 a No Objection Certificate . The army personnel who saw the film were full of praise for what they saw as a remarkable film about protecting our land and sovereignty.

The Ministry of Defence and the producers of Gadar 2 will now collaborate for a series of activities leading up to the film’s release on August 11.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

