Monami Ghosh and Shubashis Mukherjee to Tie the Knot on Screen

In a thrilling turn of events, Monami Ghosh and Shubashis Mukherjee are set to play husband and wife in Raju Majumdar’s debut film, ‘Fanibabu Jug Jug Jio.’ The news has sparked a wave of anticipation throughout Tollywood, with fans eagerly awaiting the veteran actor and talented actress’s on-screen union. Despite their significant age difference, Monami is confident their chemistry will shine through on screen.

The actress took to social media to share her excitement and a glimpse of the film’s set. Dressed in a stunning red and white saree, Monami looks every bit the part of a Zamindar’s daughter. Her character’s name, ‘Sundari’, is written in blue ink in the screenplay, and she will be seen as a mother to grown children.

Monami gushed about the script, calling it the most entertaining, beautiful, and gut-wrenching she has ever read. The film’s unique story revolves around Fanibabu’s children accepting their stepmother, and Manami’s character plays a pivotal role in the narrative.

Incidentally, despite being in a long-term relationship, Monami has not yet tied the knot in real life. On the other hand, Shubashis Mukherjee has been married to his girlfriend Ishita since 1996 and has often spoken about his admiration for her. Despite their beautiful relationship, the couple has no children.

Monami will next be seen in Srijit Mukherjee’s Padatik, where she will play housewife Geeta Sen, inspired by the legendary Mrinal Sen. With her versatile performances and captivating on-screen presence, Monami continues to captivate and win hearts in Tollywood.