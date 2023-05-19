Prawaal Raman sues first time producer Neeraj Tiwari for defamation

Prawaal Raman is one of the most reputed and loved writer-directors in the country. He has reportedly sued first-time Producer Neeraj Tiwari for defamation. Subhash K Jha who has in-depth knowledge about the matter shares his opinion on the subject

Writer-director Prawaal Raman who has made films like Darna Zaroori Hain, 404, Gayab, Main aur Charles, and Dobaara has now sued first-time producer Neeraj Tiwari for defamation. This suit follows Tiwari’s defamatory statements against Prawaal Raman, citing ‘financial loss’ ‘loss of opportunity’ and ‘mental harassment’.

Prawaal Raman has now taken Tiwari to court.

Prawaal Raman has also issued a public notice where he clarifies that he is the writer-director of Postman and not the erstwhile director as stated by Tiwari.

Says Prawaal, “I have assigned, granted and transferred perpetually all the rights including but not limited to Intellectual Property rights, Copyrights and Derivative Rights of the Concept and story of the Captioned Film to M/s. Crave Studios (OPC) Private Limited (“Producers”) and by the virtue of which, the Producers are 100 percent owner of the Intellectual Property Rights including the Derivative and Copyright of the captioned film in its entirety, and Neither Neeraj Kumar Tiwari nor Aagaz entertainment Private Limited, have got anything to do with any rights of Postman”.

Prawaal Raman has already filed a police complaint at Amboli police station dated 3 February 2023 against Neeraj Kumar Tiwari for threats, mental harassment, and infringement of Copyright which is currently under investigation to the authorities. And is initiating necessary Legal steps both Civil/Criminal against Neeraj Kumar Tiwari and Aagaz entertainment Private Limited, for issuing the said false and misleading Public Notices. Neeraj Tiwari is expected to face the defamation suit.The original producer of Postman Kunal Pawar of Crave Studios has initiated Injunction and claimed damages against Neeraj Tiwari for tarnishing the Film and the team.