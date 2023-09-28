Movies | News

PUMA Is Upset With Their Brand Ambassador Anushka Sharma, Deets Inside

Anushka Sharma is a brand ambassador of PUMA India. However, the brand is upset with the actress. Check out the article to know the reason behind it.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Sep,2023
Anushka Sharma is a heartthrob beauty in the town. In 2023, she became the new brand ambassador of the famous brand PUMA India. However, it seems that things are not going well with this collaboration, as PUMA is upset with Anushka. Read more to know the reason behind it.

Why is PUMA India upset with Anushka Sharma?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of herself enjoying a mouth-watering chocolate cake. In the snapshot, Anushka can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, which she paired with a cap and no makeup look. She looked adorable, like a child. While in the background, there was a beautiful scene and a black panther with a birthday cap.

However, in the caption, Anushka Sharma revealed that PUMA is being dramatic! And this is because she ate the entire birthday cake. Today is PUMA India’s birthday, and celebrating the occasion, she dropped this quirky selfie with her unique way of wishing for a birthday. While also informing the users that there are new birthday treats and return gifts for people on this birthday bash.

PUMA Is Upset With Their Brand Ambassador Anushka Sharma, Deets Inside 856154

She captioned, “Ufff @pumaindia, so much drama!
You’re just upset I ate your entire birthday cake
Enjoy the #PUMABirthdayBash this year at PUMA.com, App & Stores. Get birthday treats & special return gifts too.”

This year, Anushka Sharma buzzed in headlines when PUMA India allegedly posted her photos without her permission. And so she shared this in her story, and later, she became the new brand ambassador.

What is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

