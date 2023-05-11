TMKOC Producer Asit Modi To Take Legal Action Against Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal as latter accuses him of s*xual assault

The news headlines buzzed with sensation after Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made serious harassment allegations against producer Asit Modi

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is among the most popular and highest-running shows. The audience enjoyed every character and portrayal of them on screen. However, after running for so long, actors are now quitting the show. In the past year, many of the actors have left the show. On the other hand, the show’s producer, Asit Modi, has also been in the news for some wrong reasons. And once again, the producer is caught in controversy. This time Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made defaming harassment allegations against Asit Modi.

Jennifer Mistry talking about the matter with ETimes, said, “I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing to me to leave the sets. I told them that I worked on the show for 15 years, and they couldn’t forcefully stop me, and while I was leaving Sohail threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.”

On the other hand, producer Asit Modi didn’t sit back to share his opinion. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”

While the project head, Sohel Romani and Jatin Bajaj said, “While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities.”

