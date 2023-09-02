Movies | News

Vijay Devarakonda’s Masturbatory Scene Snipped Out In India

This is a sequence where VD is teased by Sam about what he thought about while masturbating to collect a semen sample for their surrogacy parenthood.

Author: Subhash K Jha
02 Sep,2023 10:54:55
Those who have seen Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mushy slushy Kushihave come away feeling they have watched a clean vulgar-free rom-com.

However there is a risqué conversation from Kushi that did not make it in India but was shown overseas. This is a sequence where VD is teased by Sam about what he thought about while masturbating to collect a semen sample for their surrogacy parenthood.

VD blushes and says he was thinking of Kate Winslet.

This distasteful sequence mocking the entire procedure of surrogacy not to mention disrespecting the great Winslet , was voluntarily cut by the Kushi producers from all Indian screenings. The mischievous joke was retained overseas.

While the exchange is in bad taste per se, to presume that audiences abroad are ‘mature’ enough to take a crotch- level joke in their strides, while audience in India are not, is truly outrageous.

Some weeks ago the team behind the film OMG2 was crusading for the Adults censor certificate for their film to be removed. The film on sex education is for the pre-adults, they argued.

Looks like the adults in our film industry need sex education.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exotic Californian adventure, see pics 847847
Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow 847574
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's California chic is about sky blue body skimming top and white high-waisted pants 847419
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi! 847251
Ahead of Kushi's release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter 846386
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics 846258
#RIP: Veteran actor RS Shivaji passes away at 66 848230
Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award! 848204
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs 848214
Exclusive: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre to be a part of Bigg Boss 17? 848199
Shocking! Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Went Wrong 848180
Exclusive: Kapl Patwa roped in for web series Constable Girpade 848172
