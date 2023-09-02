Vijay Devarakonda’s Masturbatory Scene Snipped Out In India

Those who have seen Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mushy slushy Kushihave come away feeling they have watched a clean vulgar-free rom-com.

However there is a risqué conversation from Kushi that did not make it in India but was shown overseas. This is a sequence where VD is teased by Sam about what he thought about while masturbating to collect a semen sample for their surrogacy parenthood.

VD blushes and says he was thinking of Kate Winslet.

This distasteful sequence mocking the entire procedure of surrogacy not to mention disrespecting the great Winslet , was voluntarily cut by the Kushi producers from all Indian screenings. The mischievous joke was retained overseas.

While the exchange is in bad taste per se, to presume that audiences abroad are ‘mature’ enough to take a crotch- level joke in their strides, while audience in India are not, is truly outrageous.

Some weeks ago the team behind the film OMG2 was crusading for the Adults censor certificate for their film to be removed. The film on sex education is for the pre-adults, they argued.

Looks like the adults in our film industry need sex education.