Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma, was released in theatres on March 17. The comedian takes the lead in this touching movie about the lives of a delivery guy. This is Kapil’s third acting role, following Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Nevertheless, the film failed to captivate the audience.

Day 1 of Zwigato’s box office collection

According to early estimates, Nandita Das’ directorial venture started sluggishly, earning 0.40 crores on Day 1. But, Zwigato gained considerable attention once the official producers presented the trailer and Kapil Sharma’s new persona.

In addition, the emotional drama was up against Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee Versus Norway and Shazam! God’s wrath. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan continue to make box office history.

The film, directed by Nandita Das, tells the narrative of a food delivery guy, played by Kapil Sharma. He demonstrates how growing food delivery service demand and the high expense of living in large cities affect individuals at the bottom of the socio-economic scale who put in a lot of work.

The narrative in Bhubaneshwar is about Manas (Kapil) and his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami) and how they keep their body and spirit together to weather the economic crisis. Kapil, well-known for his sense of humor, abandons his comedic persona to represent his role in the serious realm of the film. Kapil, most known for his comedic roles, gives up his comic persona and seamlessly portrays his character in the film’s serious world.

Source – Times Now

