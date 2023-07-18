ADVERTISEMENT
Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara

Anupama Parameswaran is a renowned South actress. She has an impeccable fashion sense. Here check out her new avatar in the blue outfit in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 10:00:27
Anupama Parameswaran is one of South cinema’s most famous and talented actresses. Her acting skills and social media presence keep her buzzing in the headlines. In contrast, her impeccable fashion makes her a top choice for designers. The diva is grabbing attention with her new blue-ming look in sharara.

Anupama Parameswaran Blue-ming Look

The diva shared the latest pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a captivating satin ruffle kurta paired with matching sharara pants. A pair of gold hoop earrings rounded her look. Her sparkling blue eye shadow blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her beauty. At the same time, she looked gorgeous with her dense curls. Though it gets tangled, she embraces her curly hairstyle.

Anupama Parameswaran flaunted her blue-ming look throughout the striking pictures. Her beautiful smile caught our attention, surrounded by blue drapes and black curls. She captioned her post, “Blumed in chaos.” She embraced the modern ethnicity by Pooja Kankariya. You can steal her look for the mehendi function, sangeet ceremony, and other functions.

The actress has massive fandom on her profile, with 13.9 million followers. Her regular share of pictures and videos keeps her fans engaged with her. She has been part of films like Premam. James and Alice, Kodi, Tej I Love You, Kurup, and many others.

 

Did you like Anupama Parameswaran’s blue-ming look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

