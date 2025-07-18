Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget & Rubina Dilaik Flaunt Their Curves In Desi Low-waist Lehenga

Desi fashion never goes out of trend, and when it comes to lehengas, they are a forever favorite of Indian girls. However, the low-waist lehenga exudes timeless charm, balancing tradition with modern allure as it gracefully defines the waistline, offering a flattering silhouette with sensuous vibes. Check television divas Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget, and Rubina Dilaik flaunting their curves in low-waist lehengas.

1) Nia Sharma

Wearing a stunning embellished green lehenga, Nia looked breathtaking. The low-waist lehenga, which perfectly accentuates her sculpted curves, features intricate embroidery and beads. She paired it with an off-shoulder, embellished blouse, adding a bold touch. This skirt beautifully highlights the actress’s toned midriff, exuding elegance with a sensuous, modern bridal twist. However, with a messy open hairstyle, a heavy choker, and dramatic makeup, she looked stunning.

2) Jennifer Winget

Jennifer is radiating elegance in the ethnic glam. She wore a colorful lehenga featuring a full-sleeved blouse with a butterfly neckline, and she teamed it with a low-waist lehenga that effortlessly defined her toned curves, highlighting her belly button. Just like Nia, the Beyhadh actress left her hair open in a messy style, while her nude makeup and accessories, paired with an outfit featuring boho-chic prints, amplify her fierce, earthy elegance.

3) Rubina Dilaik

The gorgeous Rubina exudes grace in a pastel pink, low-waist lehenga. The outfit subtly highlights her feminine curves, making her look like a sight to behold. The halter neckline, a heavily embellished, sparkling blouse paired with a simple netted lehenga skirt, made the actress look like a fairytale princess. And with her simple, straight hairstyle, minimal makeup, and huge diamond earrings, she completed her glamorous look, accentuating her curves.