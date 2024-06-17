6 reasons to rewatch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar this EID!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” on Netflix has arrived as a revelation in the digital realm. With aesthetically pleasing sets, a larger-than-life canvas, a captivating story, phenomenal performances, and brilliant music, the show left the audience in absolute astonishment at witnessing such a grand entertainment phenomenon on OTT. The show is a treat from SLB to the global audience, making it a perfect entertaining watch. So let’s look at 6 reasons that make Heeramandi a perfect watch this EID.

1. The Director

After creating incredible movies for the big screen, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his digital debut with “Heeramandi.” Showcasing his opulent and flawless direction, SLB brought the story to life with grand sets and outstanding performances, demonstrating his mastery in direction. The director is renowned for bringing out the best in his actors, and he does so perfectly in “Heeramandi.”

2. The Stellar Cast

Heeramandi’s heart lies in the performances of its cast. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. Every actor in the series delivered top-notch performances, leaving the audience awestruck with their never-before-seen avatar

3. The Melodic Music

Heera Mandi features some of the most amazing and beautifully composed songs. With the series, SLB launched his own music album, “Bhansali Music.” Whether it’s “Sakal Ban,” “Tilasmi Bahein,” “Azadi,” or many others, the songs in the series showcase the beauty of SLB’s mastery in creating music, with significant attention paid to every single detail.

4. Cinematography

Heeramandi explores the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. This theme is perfectly captured in every scene of the series. From its larger-than-life sets to the background music, everything makes us travel to the world SLB has created for his audience.

5. Dialogues

The dialogues of Heeramandi are the soul of the series. The way they capture the essence of the British period the series is set in is perfect. The dialogues carry every emotion and glorify the performances of the cast.

6. Costumes

Costumes are another significant aspect that SLB has focused on in Heeramandi. The way the Nawabs are dressed and the attire of the queens of Heeramandi have a specific costume style that fits perfectly with the backdrop of the show’s story.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be a cinematic treat, making it a must-watch this EID!