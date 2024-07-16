Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan Face-Off Highlight Of Kalki Sequel

With Kalki having crossed a 1000 crores worldwide, the pressure for the sequel is growing. Kalki 2 will begin shooting early 2022. It is now confirmed that the sequel will feature Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan as the two main characters.

Kamal Haasan has been paid a flat Rs 100 crores for his presence in Kalki part 1 and 2.

“Kamal Haasan’s payment was commensurate with the performance of his last film Vikram which was a big hit in Tamil. To everyone’s surprise Kalki did not open well in Kamalji home territory Tamil Nadu. Bachchan Saab’s slew of recent Hindi films had not performed too well. So he was paid much less than Kamalji. But after the release of Kalki, it is Bachchan Saab who has stolen the show,” says a source close to the development.

In Part 2, the Bachchan-Kamal face-off will be the main attraction. The two giants last worked together in Geraftaar in 1985 . Ever since, they were on the lookout for a project that would do justice to them both.

Says Bachchan Saab, “Geraftaar was a commitment I had made to producer S Ramanathan. Both Kamalji and I had fun doing the film. But it didn’t really add anything to our individual rosters. If I remember correctly, Rajinikanth too was there in Geraftaar. Maybe I should see that film again soon.”